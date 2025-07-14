Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks during an assumption of command ceremony held at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, in which Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman assumed command of DLA Distribution from Perry Knight, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, July 22.

(DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)