Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks during an assumption of command ceremony held at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, in which Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman assumed command of DLA Distribution from Perry Knight, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, July 22.
    (DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 11:29
    Photo ID: 9197899
    VIRIN: 250722-D-FV109-1158
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution
    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    DLA Distribution
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download