Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Smarsh, 77th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a refueling sortie with Swiss F-18 Hornets over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. This was the first time a U.S. KC-46 has been utilized for refueling with Swiss aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)