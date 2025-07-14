Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 9 of 10]

    Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Smarsh, 77th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a refueling sortie with Swiss F-18 Hornets over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. This was the first time a U.S. KC-46 has been utilized for refueling with Swiss aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9194968
    VIRIN: 250626-F-KS481-8334
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swiss
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    77 ARS
    NATO
    joint refuel

