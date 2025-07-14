Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Smarsh, 77th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a refueling sortie with Swiss F-18 Hornets over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. This was the first time a U.S. KC-46 has been utilized for refueling with Swiss aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
