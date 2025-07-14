Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron adjusts settings during a refueling flight over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. This refueling mission was an opportunity to test and validate deployment unit readiness for the 77th ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)