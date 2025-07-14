A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron adjusts settings during a refueling flight over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. This refueling mission was an opportunity to test and validate deployment unit readiness for the 77th ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9194963
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-KS481-6054
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.