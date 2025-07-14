Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Woods, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts refueling on a Swiss F-18 Hornet over Northern Italy, June 26, 2025. The refueling mission was in support of Swiss aircraft who conducted close air support, force on force training, and defensive counter air operations for exercise Copper Arrow. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)