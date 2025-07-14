Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Two Swiss F-18 Hornets fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus, assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron, after receiving fuel over Italy, June 26, 2025. Exercise Copper Arrow enhances U.S. Air Force, USEUCOM and Allies’ readiness and demonstrates the ability to rapidly deploy large combat-credible forces and equipment throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
