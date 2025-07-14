Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Abbie Wendelken, 911th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, conducts a preflight inspection on a KC-46 Pegasus at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2025. The 77th ARS performed a refueling mission in support of Swiss aircraft who conducted close air support, force on force training and defensive counter air operations for Exercise Copper Arrow. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)