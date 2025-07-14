Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, performs a preflight inspection on a KC-46 Pegasus at Aviano AB, Italy, June 26, 2025. The 77th ARS performed a refueling mission in support of Swiss aircraft who conducted close air support, force on force training and defensive counter air operations for Exercise Copper Arrow. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
