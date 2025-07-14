Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 5 of 10]

    Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, performs a preflight inspection on a KC-46 Pegasus at Aviano AB, Italy, June 26, 2025. The 77th ARS performed a refueling mission in support of Swiss aircraft who conducted close air support, force on force training and defensive counter air operations for Exercise Copper Arrow. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9194957
    VIRIN: 250626-F-KS481-4382
    Resolution: 6767x4506
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swiss
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    77 ARS
    NATO
    joint refuel

