Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission

Two Swiss F-18 Hornets fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron after receiving fuel over Italy, June 26, 2025. This was the first time a U.S. KC-46 has been utilized for a refueling with Swiss aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)