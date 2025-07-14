Two Swiss F-18 Hornets fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 77th Air Refueling Squadron after receiving fuel over Italy, June 26, 2025. This was the first time a U.S. KC-46 has been utilized for a refueling with Swiss aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9194956
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-KS481-7555
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|758.3 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Copper Arrow Joint Swiss Refuel Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.