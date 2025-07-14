HIRAIN Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two airmen from the German Air Force measure the tire of a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle in preparation to load the vehicle onto a German Air Force A400M. Service members from the U.S. and Germany went to work to measure, weigh, and load several vehicles during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training. Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)