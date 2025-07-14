Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A German air crewman from the German Air Force A400M ground guides a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle up the ramp and onto the aircraft. Service members from the U.S. and Germany went to work to measure, weigh, and load several vehicles during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training. Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:41
    Photo ID: 9194779
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-1820
    Resolution: 4865x3649
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIRAIN Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25
    interoperability
    HIMARS
    1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment

