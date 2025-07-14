Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force A400M transport aircraft pilot signals to the ground crew after landing in Queensland, Australia. The German crew then went to work helping load a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for HIRAIN training during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)