A German Air Force A400M transport aircraft pilot signals to the ground crew after landing in Queensland, Australia. The German crew then went to work helping load a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for HIRAIN training during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9194776
|VIRIN:
|250720-A-IX878-1679
|Resolution:
|2471x1853
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HIRAIN Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.