    HIRAIN Training [Image 3 of 9]

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Gallardo, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) section chief with Apex Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, works with his driver to position their HIMARS in preparation to load onto a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The HIMARS Rapid Infiltration training helped both nations better understand how to load and rapidly deploy equipment. Both countries are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:41
    Photo ID: 9194777
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-1681
    Resolution: 4121x3091
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIRAIN Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25
    Interoperability
    HIMARS
    1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment

