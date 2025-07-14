HIRAIN Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Gallardo, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) section chief with Apex Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, works with his driver to position their HIMARS in preparation to load onto a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The HIMARS Rapid Infiltration training helped both nations better understand how to load and rapidly deploy equipment. Both countries are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)