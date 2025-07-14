An airman from the German Air Force works efficiently and safely to secure a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the interior of a German Air Force A400M in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The loading of the vehicle was part of a HIMAR Rapid Infiltration training. Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9194780
|VIRIN:
|250720-A-IX878-1929
|Resolution:
|5976x4482
|Size:
|18.57 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HIRAIN Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.