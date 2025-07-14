HIRAIN Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An airman from the German Air Force works efficiently and safely to secure a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the interior of a German Air Force A400M in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The loading of the vehicle was part of a HIMAR Rapid Infiltration training. Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)