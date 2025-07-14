HIRAIN Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, stages for movement after driving off a German Air Force A400M during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)