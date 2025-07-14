Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIRAIN Training [Image 1 of 9]

    HIRAIN Training

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A German Air Force A400M transport aircraft approaches the runway during a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on July 20, 2025, in Queensland, Australia. The HIRAIN training was part of Talisman Sabre 25, and demonstrated the ability of U.S. Army and partner forces speed and efficiency to rapidly deploy in a real world situation. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:41
    Photo ID: 9194775
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-1616
    Resolution: 4351x2903
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    This work, HIRAIN Training [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Field Artillery Regiment
    talismansabre25
    1st Battalion
    interoperability
    HIMARS

