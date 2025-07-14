Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force A400M transport aircraft approaches the runway during a joint High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on July 20, 2025, in Queensland, Australia. The HIRAIN training was part of Talisman Sabre 25, and demonstrated the ability of U.S. Army and partner forces speed and efficiency to rapidly deploy in a real world situation. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)