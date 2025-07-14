Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dustin Turner, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing A1 specialist, leads the execution of core A1 functions, including accountability, bed down, feeding, casualty and mortuary operations supporting personnel across multiple geographically separated locations in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)