Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Johnson, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing contracting officer, secures more than $1.2 million in commercial support to establish essential infrastructure and operational support for the Wing in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)