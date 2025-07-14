Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 1 of 6]

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

    GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Johnson, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing contracting officer, secures more than $1.2 million in commercial support to establish essential infrastructure and operational support for the Wing in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    This work, Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    U.S. Air Force
    PACAF
    DLE 2025

