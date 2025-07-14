Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 4 of 6]

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

    GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Chapman, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing client systems technician, establishes the operations center communication suite, providing the vital digital backbone for directors and personnel in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025
    Photo ID: 9189202
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CJ259-2017
    This work, Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

