Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Chapman, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing client systems technician, establishes the operations center communication suite, providing the vital digital backbone for directors and personnel in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)