U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristen Dewitt, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing logistics planner, facilitates the movement of equipment across the Indo-Pacific from home station in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9189199
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-MT297-1033
|Resolution:
|6822x4873
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.