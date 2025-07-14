Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Costello, 355th Mission Generation Force Element aerospace ground equipment specialist, leads the efficient palletization and movement of vital cargo in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)