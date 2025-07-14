Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 3 of 6]

    Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

    GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brett Borden, 354th Air Expeditionary WIng communications journeyman, ensures the security combat intelligence cell during Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9189201
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CJ259-1029
    Resolution: 5446x3623
    Size: 865.19 KB
    Location: GU
    This work, Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    U.S. Air Force
    PACAF
    DLE 2025

