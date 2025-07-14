Outstanding Airmen of REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brett Borden, 354th Air Expeditionary WIng communications journeyman, ensures the security combat intelligence cell during Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25 in Guam, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is focused on testing Airmen’s skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)