U.S. Army Col. James Foster, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison chaplain, coins Senior Airman Jacob Trent, McChord Field Honor Guard guardsman, after a simulated dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Foster, in a show of joint unity, presented Airmen with the Team McChord Chaplain Corps coin and gave his remarks about the importance of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9185730
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VE343-2230
|Resolution:
|3691x2458
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
