JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

U.S. Army Col. James Foster, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison chaplain, coins Senior Airman Jacob Trent, McChord Field Honor Guard guardsman, after a simulated dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Foster, in a show of joint unity, presented Airmen with the Team McChord Chaplain Corps coin and gave his remarks about the importance of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)