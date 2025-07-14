Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 8 of 8]

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Col. James Foster, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison chaplain, coins Senior Airman Jacob Trent, McChord Field Honor Guard guardsman, after a simulated dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Foster, in a show of joint unity, presented Airmen with the Team McChord Chaplain Corps coin and gave his remarks about the importance of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

