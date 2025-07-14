U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, finish a simulated dignified transfer ramp ceremony at JBLM, Washington, July 10, 2025. The training included JBLM and Team McChord chaplains and religious affairs teams who practiced escorting remains cases onto a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9185729
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VE343-2182
|Resolution:
|4312x2872
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
