JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, finish a simulated dignified transfer ramp ceremony at JBLM, Washington, July 10, 2025. The training included JBLM and Team McChord chaplains and religious affairs teams who practiced escorting remains cases onto a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)