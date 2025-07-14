JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kip Averett, Team McChord wing chaplain, highlights chaplains’ and religious affairs team members’ roles during the dignified transfer ramp ceremony process at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Averett reiterated that the only wrong way to conduct the ceremony was by doing it without proper reverence and that, “it isn’t about perfection, it’s about honoring the fallen.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)