JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hall, Team McChord chaplain, directs a dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Ramp ceremonies are a way for chaplains operating in contingency environments to honor the fallen through the remains departure section of the dignified transfer process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)