    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 4 of 8]

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hall, Team McChord chaplain, directs a dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. Ramp ceremonies are a way for chaplains operating in contingency environments to honor the fallen through the remains departure section of the dignified transfer process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    JBLM, 627th ABG, Chaplain Corps, Training, Dignified Transfer, Honor Guard

