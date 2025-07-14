Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 1 of 8]

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Se Jun Yu, Joint Base Lewis McChord chaplain resource manager, simulates a ramp ceremony during a dignified transfer training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. During the dignified transfer process, or the movement of fallen service members, the remains case may need to be uploaded to an aircraft in what is called a ramp ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 14:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

    JBLM, 627th ABG, Chaplain Corps, Training, Dignified Transfer, Honor Guard

