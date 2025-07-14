JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Se Jun Yu, Joint Base Lewis McChord chaplain resource manager, simulates a ramp ceremony during a dignified transfer training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. During the dignified transfer process, or the movement of fallen service members, the remains case may need to be uploaded to an aircraft in what is called a ramp ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)