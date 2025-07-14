JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, salute during a dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at JBLM, Washington, July 10, 2025. According to the Honor Guard Manual 34-515, section 10.2.4., service members are required to render a salute as the remains case, and flag passes them either in person via the pallbearers or in a hearse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
