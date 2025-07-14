JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

McChord Field Base Honor Guard Airmen demonstrate the simulated carrying of a remains case during a dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. The Honor Guard Manual 34-515 outlines the specific responsibilities and duties for guardsmen and pallbearers during all dignified transfer processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9185722
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VE343-2018
|Resolution:
|4092x2726
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
