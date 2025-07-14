JBLM chaplains and religious teams conduct dignified transfer ramp ceremony training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

McChord Field Base Honor Guard Airmen demonstrate the simulated carrying of a remains case during a dignified transfer ramp ceremony training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 10, 2025. The Honor Guard Manual 34-515 outlines the specific responsibilities and duties for guardsmen and pallbearers during all dignified transfer processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)