A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for a training mission over Little Diomede Island from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2025. Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada conducted training over Alaska demonstrating the flexibility of NORAD and the binational ability to integrate operations across regions to ensure the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9184041
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-LX394-1014
|Resolution:
|3714x2471
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.