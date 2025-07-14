NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for a training mission over Little Diomede Island from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2025. Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada conducted training over Alaska demonstrating the flexibility of NORAD and the binational ability to integrate operations across regions to ensure the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)