    NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska [Image 5 of 8]

    NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for a training mission over Little Diomede Island from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2025. Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada conducted training over Alaska demonstrating the flexibility of NORAD and the binational ability to integrate operations across regions to ensure the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9184039
    VIRIN: 250710-F-LX394-1004
    Resolution: 3747x2493
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

