NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

A North American Aerospace Defense Command CC-150 Polaris, two CF-18 Hornet’s, and a F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during a training mission near Little Diomede Island, Alaska, July 10, 2025. NORAD training missions take place across Alaska ranging from the Aleutian Islands to above the Arctic Circle, and demonstrate the flexibility of NORAD forces and the binational ability to seamlessly integrate operations across regions ensuring the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)