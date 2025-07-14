NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A North American Aerospace Defense Command CC-150 Polaris, two CF-18 Hornet’s, and a F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during a training mission near Little Diomede Island, Alaska, July 10, 2025. Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada conduct training missions over Alaska demonstrating the flexibility of NORAD and the binational ability to integrate operations across regions to Detect, Deter, and Defend North America from potential threats in the High North. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)