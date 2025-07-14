Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska [Image 3 of 8]

    NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    A North American Aerospace Defense Command CC-150 Polaris, two CF-18 Hornet’s, and a F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during a training mission near Little Diomede Island, Alaska, July 10, 2025. NORAD training missions take place across Alaska, from the Aleutian Islands to above the Arctic Circle, and demonstrate the flexibility of NORAD forces and the binational ability to seamlessly integrate operations across regions ensuring the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)

