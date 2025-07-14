NORAD Binational Force Integration Over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

North American Aerospace Defense Command CF-18 Hornets and F-16 Fighting Falcons fly information near Little Diomede Island, Alaska, July 10, 2025. Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada conducted training over Alaska demonstrating the flexibility of NORAD and the binational ability to integrate operations across regions to ensure the defense of North America in the High North. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)