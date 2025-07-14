106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake Hendleston, 155th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs a safety check on the cargo of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)