106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Brandon, 106th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, monitors a pressure regulator while charging nitrogen into an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC tests logistics resilience, equipment readiness, and joint integration to ensure mission success in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9181905
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-NU460-1440
|Resolution:
|7159x4773
|Size:
|16.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
