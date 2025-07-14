Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery [Image 7 of 10]

    106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Brandon, 106th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, monitors a pressure regulator while charging nitrogen into an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC tests logistics resilience, equipment readiness, and joint integration to ensure mission success in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC 2025
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

