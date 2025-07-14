106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Smith, 164th Airlift Wing flying crew chief, adjusts cargo rollers after unloading cargo in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience, and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)