106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing sit inside a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before being unloaded in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience, and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)