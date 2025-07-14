A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing wears a patch ahead of its support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9181902
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-NU460-1132
|Resolution:
|7702x5135
|Size:
|24.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.