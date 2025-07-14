Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery [Image 5 of 10]

    106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 155th Airlift Squadron parks on the flightline in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 21:08
    Photo ID: 9181903
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NU460-1059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC 2025
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

