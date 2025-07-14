106th Rescue Wing Joins REFORPAC with C-17 Delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 155th Airlift Squadron parks on the flightline in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)