Freedom Fest fun for all

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Quinton Jernigan, 338th Training Squadron student, participates in the hot wing eating competition during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)