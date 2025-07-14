Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Atkins, performs a song with the band, Brackish Boys, during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)