Freedom Fest fun for all

U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Atkins, performs a song with the band, Brackish Boys, during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:04
Photo ID:
|9181529
VIRIN:
|250703-F-BD983-1465
Resolution:
|3324x4624
Size:
|1.19 MB
Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
