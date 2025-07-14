Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Humphrey, spouse of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Valerie Humphrey, 81st Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technologist, and their son, Liam, utilizes the Bay Breeze Golf Course driving range during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)