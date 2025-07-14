U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kathryn Resio, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, joins her daughters, Riley, Ava and Harper on a carnival ride during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and live musical performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9181526
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-BD983-1424
|Resolution:
|4382x2949
|Size:
|1014.26 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Fest fun for all [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.