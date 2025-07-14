Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kathryn Resio, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, joins her daughters, Riley, Ava and Harper on a carnival ride during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and live musical performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)