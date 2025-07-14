Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keesler personnel and families gather to watch the hot wing eating contest during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and live musical performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)