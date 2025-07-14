Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christina Barrett, Keesler Federal Credit Union financial sales representative and volunteer, applies face paint on Selena Engleman, daughter of Senior Airman Michael Engleman, 81st Security Forces Squadron patrolman, during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)