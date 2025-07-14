Freedom Fest fun for all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Miranda, Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center budget analyst, participates in the frozen shirt competition during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2025. Keesler families attended the event held in celebration of Independence Day, which also consisted of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)