Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

Panamanian soldiers sit in a CH-47 Chinook during as U.S. Army Sgt. James Coppola, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment aircrewman, communicates to the pilots, prior to liftoff during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)