Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A CH-47 Chinook assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, hovers prior to a training mission, during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 14, 2025. PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I is a government of Panama exercise supported by U.S. Southern Command, focused on security of the canal in Panama. The portion JTF-Bravo is participating in for phase 1 includes providing hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:19
    Photo ID: 9179751
    VIRIN: 250714-F-MZ237-1031
    Resolution: 3667x2440
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I
    Joint Task Force-Bravo supports U.S., Panamanian forces during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    PanamaxAlpha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download